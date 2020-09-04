Liv Morgan received praise from WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus on Twitter this week.

The exchange began after Morgan called attention to how WWE referred to her as a local competitor for her official in-ring debut, which came on the November 4 WWE NXT episode. She lost to Eva Marie that night.

She posted a screenshot from the match and asked her fans if they remembered that. She added, "That local competitor must have been something, huh? I hear people love to watch her [winking emoji]"

The RAW Superstar wrote in a follow-up tweet, "I was legit straight out of jersey in that photo. I wouldn't let the glam squad do my makeup. I wore Air Jordan 7's 'Marvin the Martian'. I only knew how to be myself. Anxiety through the roof because until that time, I never viewed myself as a 'performer'."

A fan tweeted a GIF from a spot where Morgan was referred to as having "shades of Trish Stratus" on commentary. Liv responded, "Ma-Trish .... Queen @trishstratuscom [heart eyes emoji] [heart emoji]"

Trish responded with a "kiss emoji" but then another fan commented that Trish would be proud of Morgan's in-ring action.

Trish also responded to that fan and said she is proud. She wrote, "I am - everything @YaOnlyLivvOnce does makes me proud, I'm a big fan. Watch her - she's a huge asset to the women's division. [heart emoji]"

Morgan wrote back, "Thank you for saying that... it really means more than you know [heart emoji]"

