With the WWE Women's Revolution still gaining traction across the world, trailblazers like Trish Stratus longed for any sort of improvement in women's wrestling. In her 20-year career, she has faced some of the best challengers out there and walked away with many gold championships, including the Women's Championship. When that championship was reintroduced, Stratus made it her mission to elevate that title to new heights.

"All of us had dreams of how we could potentially do something as a group and deliver it in the ring," Stratus began in her interview on WWE's The Bump. "To have this opportunity, I didn't know if I was ready. Everyone had more experience than me. It was a big move [for WWE] to bring back the women's title. [I told myself] If I'm going to be champion, I need to be responsible to help change this division."

In 2006, Stratus officially announced her retirement, and that her last match was going to be at Unforgiven against her frenemy, Lita, for the Women's Championship. It was a bittersweet moment for her when she shocked the masses and became the seven-time Women's Champion that night. Looking back on that momentous victory, Stratus says having Lita as her opponent, while also retiring with the belt, was two of the most defining moments in her glamorous career.

"It's one of my top moments, for sure," she replied. "It was a bittersweet moment because I was walking away from the business. Also, becoming the unprecedented seven-time Women's Champion, that was something that just wasn't done before. Amy and I had a lot of history, so to finish my career with her, that was amazing."

The Bump panelist Ryan Pappolla made a bold claim on his Twitter page by saying that Sasha Banks is one of the greatest performers of all time and that no one can hold a candle to her legacy. Stratus took it upon herself to reply back to his daring claim. Many in the WWE Universe believe that a match between "The Boss" and Stratus would be the colossal match of the century. Stratus weighs in on if she would ever pursue a match with Banks.

"I mean, do you guys think fans would want to see that? I'm not sure," she asked sarcastically. "The fact of the matter is that I can't go back, that's a proven fact, right? I love and respect Sasha so much. I love her in-ring work. Would I love a taste at that? Yes.

"Here's the thing people have been buzzing about Sasha and I's interaction at the Royal Rumble. As a wrestling fan, do I think this is intriguing? Absolutely!"

