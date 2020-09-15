The first weekly pay-per-view from NWA and United Wrestling Network, "Primetime Live" premiered tonight on FITE. The event was at the Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California.
Below are the full results:
* Alexander Hammerstone (c) defeated EJ Sparks (West Coast Pro Championship Match)
* Jordan Clearwater defeated Will Allday
* Kamille defeated Heather Monroe
* The Tribe vs. Wolf Zaddies ends in no-contest
* Chris Dickinson defeated Jordan Cruz
* Dan Joseph (c) defeated Levi Shapiro (UWN Television Championship Match)
* Nick Aldis (c) defeated Mike Bennett (NWA World Heavyweight Championship Match)
