The first weekly pay-per-view from NWA and United Wrestling Network, "Primetime Live" premiered tonight on FITE. The event was at the Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California.

Below are the full results:

* Alexander Hammerstone (c) defeated EJ Sparks (West Coast Pro Championship Match)

* Jordan Clearwater defeated Will Allday

* Kamille defeated Heather Monroe

* The Tribe vs. Wolf Zaddies ends in no-contest

* Chris Dickinson defeated Jordan Cruz

* Dan Joseph (c) defeated Levi Shapiro (UWN Television Championship Match)

* Nick Aldis (c) defeated Mike Bennett (NWA World Heavyweight Championship Match)

