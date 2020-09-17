As AEW continues to grow in popularity, there is reportedly a lot of demand from fans in India for AEW Dynamite to air on Indian television. While answering fan questions during Wednesday night's AEW Dynamite Post-Show, AEW announcer Tony Schiavone provided an update on when fans in India might get to witness AEW programming.

"India is a huge market and we have been receiving a lot of comments, tweets, and emails from fans there, wondering when Dynamite will land on their TV screens," said Schiavone.

He went onto reveal that talks are underway between AEW management and television networks in India.

"I do know that they are working on it. We all realize that India is a huge TV market for pro wrestling. It hasn't gone unnoticed. However, TV deals always take a long time to get done. So, I do plead our fans in India to be patient. But I can assure you that we will be in India soon," added Schiavone.

A report last year noted that India is the biggest market for WWE outside the U.S., in terms of both unique TV viewers and digital engagement. India has also emerged as the No. 1 market in the world for WWE with regard to Facebook and YouTube viewers.

Stay tuned for latest updates on AEW's potential TV deal in India.