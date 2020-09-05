Last month, Brian Pillman Jr. appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily and spoke plainly about wanting to work for AEW and move away from MLW.

"There's nothing I want more than to be with AEW right now, just to be plain and fast and simple," Pillman Jr. said. "If that means I have to get cleared from MLW and clear up that contract then that's what we've gotta do. I've been actively trying to get released for a while now. My biggest goal and dream is to be signed with AEW."

He has since appeared on a handful episodes of AEW Dark and AEW Dynamite.

Despite those comments, it looks like Pillman Jr. will continue to work for MLW as he made an appearance in this week's Pulp FUSION (video above), attacking Injustice with a chair at the very end of the show. MLW also announced the MLW star's return on their website.

"Brian Pillman Jr. is back. League officials and Pillman have made amends. MLW.com has confirmed Pillman will be part of MLW's restart this Fall…and Pillman wasted no time in making a shocking statement in his return."

"I'm no stranger to wielding a chair! #JUSTICE will be served! #TheRestart," Pillman Jr. wrote on Twitter.

After pausing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Major League Wrestling is preparing their big return to normal operations with TV tapings in October.