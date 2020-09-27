The WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match between Bayley and Nikki Cross is not happening at tonight's WWE Clash of Champions, according to POST Wrestling.

Cross didn't appear on last night's SmackDown, and it was first reported on Wrestling Observer Radio Cross wasn't backstage either.

Bayley cut promos on last night's episode and on today's Talking Smack as if the match was still happening. A replacement for Cross is expected to be announced.

The second match that is considered "off" is WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott. No reason was yet given, but the report noted an explanation on the changes for both matches should occur during the PPV.

PWInsider is reporting WWE RAW Women's Champion Asuka vs. Zelina Vega is moving from the Kickoff to the main card. A new Kickoff match is in the works.

Clash of Champions begins at 6 pm ET with the Kickoff, and the main card starting at 7 pm ET.