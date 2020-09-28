As noted, the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship match between Bayley and Nikki Cross did not take place at last night's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view. Cross was replaced in the match by Asuka, the Raw Women's Champion.

Also, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match between champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott was also scrapped.

During the Clash of Champions kickoff show, Charly Caruso said that Cross and Baszler had not been medically cleared to compete. This immediately prompted Jax to tweet out "Lies" in response to a post from WWE on Fox's official twitter handle, which can be seen below.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, all three female superstars did not appear at the PPV due to the ongoing "COVID situation" in WWE.

Meltzer said he knows for a fact that at least two of the three, and possibly all three, have not tested positive for the virus but were in contact with someone who did. He said WWE kept all three off the show as a precautionary measure. However, he reiterated that at least two out of the three "are not unhealthy as we speak."

Meltzer also noted that WWE knew before Friday that Nikki Cross would be unavailable for Clash of Champions. However, strangely enough, Bayley cut a promo about Cross on SmackDown and plugged the match again on Talking Smack.

As reported earlier, WWE released a statement to address the recent COVID-19 outbreak at its Performance Center in Florida. According to the statement, WWE completed its second round of weekly COVID-19 testing on Tuesday and individuals who tested positive for the virus are presently in a 14-day quarantine.

