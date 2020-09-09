As seen in the tweets below, AEW has released the 35th set of Top 5 Rankings for 2020, for the week of September 9, 2020.

The men's rankings saw MJF lose the top spot after taking his first loss, to AEW World Champion Jon Moxley at All Out on Saturday. He fell to the #3 spot while Lance Archer took the #1 spot. The women's chart stayed the same this week. The tag team rankings saw "Hangman" Page and Kenny Omega take the #1 spot after dropping the World Tag Team Titles to FTR at All Out. Santana and Ortiz took the #5 spot from Jurassic Express, and the rest of the chart stayed the same.

While there may be some discrepancies in the records, below are the current rankings as announced by AEW today:

AEW Men's Division Top 5 for the Week of September 9, 2020

1. Lance Archer (2020 Singles Record: 13-1, Overall: 13-1, Last Week: #2)

2. Brian Cage (2020 Singles Record: 7-1, Overall: 7-2, Last Week: #4)

3. MJF (2020 Singles Record: 8-1, Overall: 13-3, Last Week: #1)

4. Cody Rhodes (2020 Singles Record: 18-2, Overall: 26-7-1, Last Week: #3)

5. Scorpio Sky (2020 Singles Record: 7-2, Overall: 25-11, Last Week: #5)

World Champion: AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (2020 Singles Record: 17-0, Overall: 23-2-1, Last Week: Champion)

TNT Champion: AEW TNT Champion Brodie Lee (2020 Singles Record: 6-1, Overall: 9-2, Last Week: Champion)

AEW Women's Division Top 5 for the Week of September 9, 2020

1. Nyla Rose (2020 Singles Record: 8-2, Overall: 15-6, Last Week: #1)

2. Big Swole (2020 Singles Record: 8-3, Overall: 10-8, Last Week: #2)

3. Abadon (2020 Singles Record: 5-1, Overall: 5-1, Last Week: #3)

4. Penelope Ford (2020 Singles Record: 7-5, Overall: 9-8, Last Week: #4)

5. Britt Baker (2020 Singles Record: 4-6, Overall: 13-10, Last Week: #5)

Champion: AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida (2020 Singles Record: 17-1, Overall: 22-7, Last Week: Champion)

AEW Tag Team Division Top 5 for the Week of September 9, 2020

1. Kenny Omega and Adam Page (2020 Tag Team Record: 12-1, Last Week: Champions)

Kenny Omega (Overall: 30-10) & "Hangman" Page (Overall: 21-11)

2. Best Friends (2020 Tag Team Record: 14-6, Last Week: #2)

Trent (Overall: 22-17) & Chuck Taylor (Overall: 21-15)

3. Young Bucks (2020 Tag Team Record: 7-3, Last Week: #3)

Matt Jackson (Overall: 22-12) & Nick Jackson (Overall: 22-12)

4. Natural Nightmares (2020 Tag Team Record: 6-2, Last Week: #4)

QT Marshall (Overall: 11-12) & Dustin Rhodes (Overall: 16-9)

5. Santana and Ortiz (2020 Tag Team Record: 7-4, Last Week: N/A)

Santana (Overall: 15-13) & Ortiz (Overall: 15-13)

Champions: AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (2020 Tag Team Record: 7-0 Last Week: #1)

Dax Harwood (Overall: 7-2) & Cash Wheeler (Overall: 7-2)