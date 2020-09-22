Tonight was NWA and United Wrestling Network's second "Primetime Live" PPV. In the main event, NWA Women's Champion Thunder Rosa defeated Priscilla Kelly.
Below are the results:
* Kevin Martenson defeated Danny Limelight
* Eli Drake defeated Watts
* The Real Money Brothers defeated The Family Farm
* Karl Fredericks defeated Slice Boogie
* Thunder Rosa (c) defeated Priscilla Kelly (NWA Women's Championship Match)
On next week's PPV, Allysin Kay will be in action and NWA National Champion Aron Stevens will defend his title against Trevor Murdoch. Primetime Live is available to watch on FITE TV.
Real Money Tackle! #PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/OFC1yvm133— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) September 23, 2020
Impressive debut by @SliceBoogie, but @karlfredericks_ takes the win at #PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/6lDmGYqLFg— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) September 23, 2020
"The @nwa Women's title hanging in the balance."#PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/QltBCQVhFj— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) September 23, 2020
???? #PrimeTimeLive pic.twitter.com/zeTrhMxSPF— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) September 23, 2020
WHAT. A. MATCH. #PrimeTimeLive@thunderrosa22 @nwa @Billy @CWFHMarquez pic.twitter.com/XZjAs8wKnf— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) September 23, 2020