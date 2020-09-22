Tonight was NWA and United Wrestling Network's second "Primetime Live" PPV. In the main event, NWA Women's Champion Thunder Rosa defeated Priscilla Kelly.

Below are the results:

* Kevin Martenson defeated Danny Limelight

* Eli Drake defeated Watts

* The Real Money Brothers defeated The Family Farm

* Karl Fredericks defeated Slice Boogie

* Thunder Rosa (c) defeated Priscilla Kelly (NWA Women's Championship Match)

On next week's PPV, Allysin Kay will be in action and NWA National Champion Aron Stevens will defend his title against Trevor Murdoch. Primetime Live is available to watch on FITE TV.