Tonight was NWA and United Wrestling Network's third episode of "Primetime Live." In the main event, Trevor Murdoch defeated Aron Stevens to become the new NWA National Champion.

Below are the results:

* So Cal Distancing (c) defeated The Real Money Brothers (United Wrestling Network Tag Team Championship Match)

* Greek God Papadon defeated Remy Marcel

* Chris Dickinson defeated Anthony Idol

* Allysin Kay defeated Nicole Savoy

* Ruby Reyes defeated Cece Chanel

* Robert Baines defeated Jack Cartwright

* Trevor Murdoch defeated Aron Stevens (c) (NWA National Championship Match)