Eight episodes of the old WWE Velocity show were added to the on demand section of the WWE Network earlier today. This addition is not available on the free version of the service. A teaser clip can be seen below.

A new "Best Of: WWE Clash of Champions" special will be added to the Network at 12pm ET tomorrow. Alexa Bliss' new "Uncool" podcast with special guest The Miz will also be added to the on demand section at 10am ET tomorrow. It will then replay on the live stream at 8pm ET. Both of these specials will be available on the free version.

The new "Meet Your Destroyer" edition of WWE Timeline will premiere at 10am ET on demand this Wednesday. It will then air on the live stream at 10pm ET, focusing on the history between Triple H and Seth Rollins.

A new WWE Day Of documentary will premiere at 10am ET this Friday, on both versions of the Network. It will replay on the live stream at 7:30pm ET, focusing on the 2020 WWE Payback pay-per-view.

Several new shows will be added to the WWE Network this Saturday. A new WWE Chronicle documentary on Jey Uso will be added at 10am ET to the on demand section, and will then air on the live stream at 8pm ET. Talking Smack will air at 10am ET on demand, and then at 6pm ET on the live stream. The WWE Network will also add new non-WWE indie content to the on demand section this Saturday at 12pm ET - PROGRESS Chapter 103, ICW Fight Club 97, EVOLVE 128, and wXw Shotgun 2020 #2. The non-WWE content and the WWE Chronicle doc will not be available on the free version, but Talking Smack will.

A special WWE Clash of Champions edition of The Bump will be available this Sunday at 10am ET via on demand. It will then air on the live stream at 4pm ET, also on the free version. The Clash of Champions Kickoff pre-show will begin at 6pm ET with the main card starting at 7pm ET. The new Broken Skull Sessions interview with WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and guest Kurt Angle will premiere earlier that morning at 10am ET via on demand, and then will air on the live stream as soon as Clash of Champions goes off the air. The Bump and the Clash Kickoff are the only additions to the free version on Sunday.

Stay tuned for updates on new WWE Network content and remember to join us for live Clash of Champions coverage this Sunday.