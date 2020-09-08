WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon did not make The Forbes 400 list of the richest Americans this year.

Forbes noted that a record 233 billionaires from the United States did not make the list this year, 12 more than last year. For the third year in a row, America's richest needed a net worth of $2.1 billion or higher to claim a spot on the 39th annual Forbes 400.

Forbes profiled 10 of the most notable and noteworthy billionaires who did not make the list, including Vince and Kanye West.

Net worth to make the list were as of July 24, 2020. Forbes has Vince worth $1.8 billion as of the cut-off date. They wrote the following on the WWE boss:

"The chairman and CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fell off the list this year as shares of his media and live events company slid 30% in the first seven months of 2020. In April, WWE announced it had furloughed "a portion" of its workforce and reduced executive and board member salaries, resulting in an estimated monthly savings of $4 million. McMahon spent some $200 million to relaunch an NFL competitor called XFL this year. In March, the coronavirus forced XFL to cancel its 2020 season and, weeks later, the company filed for bankruptcy."

Forbes has Vince's net worth at $1.7 billion as of today, September 8. The 75 year old McMahon ranked #1,196 on the Billionaires 2020 list, and #296 on the Forbes 400 2019 list.