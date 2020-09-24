- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's "Take Off To Takeover" edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans whose title reign will be in the greatest jeopardy at the "Takeover: 31" event on Sunday, October 4. As of this writing, 45% voted for NXT North American Champion Damian Priest as he defends against Johnny Gargano, while 30% voted for NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai as she goes u against Candice LeRae, and 25% went with NXT Champion Finn Balor as he defends against Kyle O'Reilly.

- As noted, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon is celebrating her 44th birthday today. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon took to Twitter to mark the day, commenting on how proud he is of his only daughter.

He wrote, "I'm prouder every day. Happy Birthday to my incredible daughter, @StephMcMahon!"

Triple H has not commented on Stephanie's birthday but she did make a tweet this morning, noting that her birthday wish is for people to join the Connor's Cure Superstar Challenge that raises money during Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month. The challenge is presented by WWE and The V Foundation.

"My birthday wish is for as many people as possible to join @WWE & @TheVFoundation's @ConnorsCure Superstar Challenge! Grab your sneakers, a friend & get moving to raise money in the fight against pediatric cancer. Please visit https://v.org/superstarchallenge to get started," Stephanie wrote today.

You can see the related tweets below:

I'm prouder every day. Happy Birthday to my incredible daughter, @StephMcMahon! pic.twitter.com/3dBBbTxuZ6 — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) September 24, 2020