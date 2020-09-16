Wade Barrett is now a permanent member of the WWE NXT commentary team.

WWE announced this afternoon that Barrett has signed a new contract with the company, and will remain on the NXT announce team with Vic Joseph and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Barrett returned to WWE for NXT guest commentary roles last month, and it was revealed that he had been in talks with WWE for a full-time deal, that could also see him do NXT UK commentary down the line. The contract was confirmed this afternoon, and Barrett will be on tonight's NXT episode on the USA Network.

A permanent spot at the NXT announce table opened up when Mauro Ranallo left the company last month, as noted at this link.

Barrett first signed a WWE developmental deal in 2007 and left the company in May 2016 after deciding to let his contract expire. The former WWE King of the Ring and five-time Intercontinental Champion has focused on his acting career since leaving WWE and has done little work in the world of pro wrestling, but he did do some commentary work for the NWA earlier this year after debuting in December.

Stay tuned for more on Barrett re-signing with WWE for the NXT announce team. Below is WWE's full announcement on the new full-time gig: