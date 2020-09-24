It looks like Wade Barrett will be back at the WWE NXT announce table for "Takeover: 31" on Sunday, October 4, if not before then.

As noted, Barrett and Vic Joseph were off last night's NXT episode but no reason was given. Tom Phillips and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix called the show, with Phoenix working from home as she has done during th COVID-19 pandemic.

Barrett took to Twitter and commented on the Takeover main event between Kyle O'Reilly and NXT Champion Finn Balor, and indicated that he will be there for the match.

He wrote, "What a match for my first #NXTTakeOver! Congrats to @KORcombat. That's how to seize the moment [fist emoji] #WWENXT @WWENXT"

There were changes made to this week's NXT show following a COVID-19 outbreak, but there's no confirmation on why Barrett and Joseph had last night off.

Stay tuned for updates on Barrett's WWE status and return. You can see his full tweet below: