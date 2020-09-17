Walmart has invoked the name of The Undertaker when responding to a potential thief.

It was announced this week that Sony's PlayStation 5 will launch in November with the digital version going for $399 and the physical version priced at $499. A fan joked on Twitter that they planned to ring the expensive item up at self checkout, but for the price of a single tomato.

"The Walmart employee when I scan my PS5 as a tomato," the fan wrote as the caption to the GIF.

The fan attached a GIF to his joke tweet, of WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long saying, "Hold on a minute, playa."

Walmart responded and said the thief would have to go one-on-one with The Undertaker if they pulled such a stunt, adding that their Dead Man is really just a door guy named Randall.

"And then you'll have to go one on one with The Undertaker. But that's really our door guy, Randall," Walmart wrote back.

One fan wrote that Walmart is a "wrestling mark" just like them. Walmart responded with the "hands up" and the "heart eyes" emojis.

You can see the full exchange below, which is going viral with pro wrestling fans on Twitter today: