As noted, this week's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network featured exclusive looks at NXT UK Champion WALTER and his #1 contender, Ilja Dragunov. Above is a special look at WALTER, the leader of Imperium.

Dragunov and WALTER have not had the chance to feud since the COVID-19 pandemic shut the brand down earlier this year right after Dragunov won a Battle Royal to become the new #1 contender. Now it's clear that when the NXT UK brand resumes new content on Thursday, September 17, the Dragunov vs. WALTER feud will kick off.

Below is new video of WALTER addressing his next challenger, promising that their upcoming match will be the greatest fight of Dragunov's life.

"Ilja Dragunov is my next contender," WALTER said. "We both grew up in the same system, we share history together, and I respect Ilja a lot. Ilja is an honest, hard working man with principles, who shares the same passion for the sport that I do, but to be honest, everyone else that you've put in front of me is a great competitor - Trent Seven, Tyler Bate, Pete Dunne.

"When we meet it will be the greatest fight of your life, Ilja. I made you and this time, I'm going to destroy you, and one thing will never change - that is me being the NXT UK Champion, and being the one that got chosen to protect and restore the honor of this great sport."

As noted, NXT UK is holding their first set of pandemic TV tapings this week at the BT Sport TV studios in London, England, to air on Thursday, September 17. You can click here for photos and videos of the new set, news on what WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels is doing for the tapings, and more.

Regarding the NXT UK tapings, Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, who was at the BT studios earlier this week, noted on Twitter that NXT UK wrestlers were in a "three-week bubble" in London leading up to the tapings. It was reported a few weeks back that the NXT UK Superstars were being tested for COVID-19 in London, while preparing for the tapings. McCarthy also noted that many of the talents commented to him about how diligent WWE has been in making sure everything is safe for them.

Stay tuned for more updates on the NXT UK relaunch.