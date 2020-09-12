Happy Saturday, everyone! We have a solid card in store tonight for Warrior Wrestling's Stadium Series. Coverage will begin here at 8:00pm EST and the show is airing on Fite TV. Feel free to get the discussion started leading up to and throughout the show.

!!! Show Update !!!



The storm will clear late afternoon, and we are ON AS SCHEDULED.



Fan Fest 5:00-6:30 (moving indoors to big gym, masks required, enter Door 17)



Doors at the Stadium: 6:30

Bell Time: 7:00



Read this thread for all info!



Tix: https://t.co/y934s7q2HH pic.twitter.com/Z6IrbIjSwC — Warrior Wrestling (@WarriorWrstlng) September 12, 2020

Welcome in, everyone. We are ready to get the action started!

Daga vs. Isaias Velesquez

