Warrior Wrestling is back with night three of their Stadium Series event and last event of the year. Nights 1 & 2 were spectacular and Warrior Wrestling is looking to close the series and year out on a high note. The event is available on FITE TV for $14.99 and we have your live coverage right here starting at 8:00pm EST. Night 3 will be headlined with a Triple Threat match for the Warrior Wrestling Championship as the champion, Brian Pillman Jr. is set to take on Brian Cage and Trey Miguel! Join us in the comment section leading up to and throughout the show!

Welcome in to night three of Warrior Wrestling's Stadium Series. Wrestling Inc.'s Managing Editor, Nick Hausman and his broadcast partner Rich Bocchini are on the call tonight.

Moose vs. Suicide

Suicide starts the match on the offensive and outsmarts Moose by low-bridging him to the outside. Moose places Suicide up against the ring post and goes for the chop but Suicide moves and Moose injures his hand on the post. Back up on the apron, Suicide catches Moose on the side of the head and knocks him to the field. Suicide tries the hurricanrana off the apron but Moose catches him and powerbombs him onto the apron.

Back in the ring, Moose is in full control of Suicide in the corner. Suicide gets to his feet and applies an octopus stretch on Moose, but Moose pulls him off and slams him to the canvas. Moose tries to rip the mask off of Suicide, but the ref doesn't allow it and Moose stomps away at Suicide. Suicide is sent to the corner hard and drops to the mat. Moose charges but Suicide dodges it. Suicide with a kick and climbs up top but Moose stops him and throws him across the ring.

Moose follows it up with a few slaps to the face that appears to fire Suicide up and he strings together some offense and hits a lionsault off the middle rope. Cover and a near fall. Suicide with a pair of superkicks. Goes for a third but Moose catches it. Moose rocks him with a forearm and hits the ropes and gets turned inside out by Suicide. Cover by Suicide, but Moose reaches the bottom rope.

The guys are back to their feet and exchange chops and forearms. Moose with a pump kick and follows up with a shoulder tackle, but Suicide catches him with a cutter. Cover and a near fall! Suicide going up top but gets cut off and Moose follows it up with a huge spear for the win.

Winner: Moose

Mike Bennett vs. Cheeseburger