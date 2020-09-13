WWE The Day Of: SummerSlam 2020 premiered today on the WWE Network, featuring a behind-the-scenes look on the day of the PPV. Dominik Mysterio made his WWE in-ring debut against Seth Rollins, losing in a Street Fight to the "Monday Night Messiah."

After the match, Dominik made his way to the Gorilla Position to thank Vince McMahon for the opportunity. He then received a hug and some positive words from Vince.

"Congratulations," Vince said as the two hugged. "Very few people can get that kind of reaction whenever they're in the ring. No matter how long they've been in the business. So, you should be very, very proud of yourself."

Dominik was also given Rollins' wristband as a souvenir for their match. Rollins then spoke to WWE cameras and appreciated Rey Mysterio putting the trust in him to be Dominik's first WWE opponent.

"Getting the trust of Rey to give his son his first WWE match on a huge stage, like SummerSlam, Rey's first WWE PPV was SummerSlam, as well, so there's a symmetry there," Rollins said. "Wearing [Rey's] classic [WCW] Halloween Havoc gear is an ode and a middle finger all at the same time. I was really proud of it, and I was really proud of his performance and the fact that he brought it. It is going to mean a lot moving forward, hopefully put him on the map and establish him, or at least get him kick started and making sure this business is good for years to come after I'm gone."