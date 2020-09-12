- Above are the top ten moments from last night's SmackDown (full results here). The number one spot belonged to Roman Reigns blind tagging Jey Usos, and spearing Sheamus to pick up the win.

- WWE Network News is reporting a new WWE Untold: Edge vs. Cena is set to premiere on the WWE Network next Sunday, September 20. The website also noted a new WWE Timeline, looking at the feud between Mickie James and Trish Stratus, debuts on Wednesday, September 16.

- During last night's SmackDown, Sami Zayn came out to speak right before WWE Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles' title match. Zayn is still contesting that he is the true IC champion, but was escorted to the back by Adam Pierce and two security guards. @LocalCompWWE noted the two men were WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley's sons, Terrence & Terrell Hughes.