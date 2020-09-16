AEW announced today Will Hobbs has signed with the company.

Hobbs has made numerous appearances through this year on AEW Dark, along with a match last month on Dynamite in a loss to Darby Allin.

Earlier this month at AEW All Out, Hobbs was involved with the 21-Man Casino Battle Royale where he had one elimination and made it to the final six competitors before Lance Archer eliminated him.

"Been through hell and back. Dreams do come true. BELIEVE IN #WILLPOWER," Hobbs wrote on Twitter.

"High hopes for this big man. Congrats @TrueWillieHobbs. Become a star in @AEWrestling," Jim Ross wrote in response to the new signing.

