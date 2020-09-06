- The above video is artist Rob Schamberger's newest portraits of WWE Superstars "The Demon" Finn Balor, Timothy Thatcher, Mercedes Martinez, and Ruby Riott.

- Lana has reached a social media milestone!

The WWE superstar shared over the weekend that she reached 1 million TikTok followers.

Lana tweeted a photo with the caption, "Omg I reached 1 million TIKTOK followers !!!!!!!!!!!!!! Watch me teach @ToBeMiro a TikTok dance!"

As reported earlier, Vince McMahon issued an edict this past week that talent can no longer "engage with outside third parties," which has caused a lot of backlash.

Below you can read her announcement:

Omg I reached 1 million TIKTOK followers !!!!!!!!!!!!!! Watch me teach @ToBeMiro a TikTok dance ! ??https://t.co/O8Wmdc00aS pic.twitter.com/lgPsiuFyRS — CJ "Lana" Perry (@LanaWWE) September 5, 2020

- NXT GM William Regal took to Twitter to hype the latest NXT UK episode that is streaming on the WWE Network.

The episode shows a match between NXT UK Champion WALTER vs. Ridge Holland. There is also a spotlight on the tag team division and Ilja Dragunov's rise from the independent scene.

Regal wrote, "This weeks @NXTUK ( September 3rd) on the @WWENetwork is a masterpiece in emotional storytelling."

New episodes of NXT UK will start streaming on September 17. NXT UK was on a hiatus due to COVID-19.

Below is Regal's tweet: