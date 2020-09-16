WWE NXT General Manager William Regal has announced the first-ever Gauntlet Eliminator Match for next Wednesday night.

The five-man match will crown a new #1 contender to challenge NXT Champion Finn Balor at the upcoming Takeover event on Sunday, October 4. The participants will be announced soon.

The Gauntlet Eliminator will see two Superstars start the match, and a new competitor will enter every 4 minutes. The only way to be eliminated is by pinfall or submission. The last competitor standing will be crowned the new #1 contender for a title match with NXT Champion Finn Balor at Takeover on Sunday, October 4.

Regal had advertised "two major announcements" going into tonight's show and the first was the #1 Contender's Battle Royal that was revealed earlier. The second announcement was the Gauntlet Eliminator Match.

Stay tuned for more on the Gauntlet Eliminator Match and next week's show. Below is the updated line-up for next Wednesday night on the USA Network:

* #1 Contender's Battle Royal to determine the next challenger for NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai, featuring Shotzi Blackheart, Kacy Catanzaro, Indi Hartwell, Aliyah, Dakota Kai, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Tegan Nox, Raquel Gonzalez, Kayden Carter, and Xia Li.

* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Jake Atlas

* First-ever Gauntlet Eliminator Match to crown the new #1 contender to NXT Champion Finn Balor at Takeover on October 4. 5 Superstars to be announced will compete