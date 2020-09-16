Two major announcements are now advertised for tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

There's no word yet on what will be revealed tonight, but WWE just announced that NXT General Manager William Regal will have "two major announcements" during the show.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's NXT episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current announced line-up:

* NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai vs. Shotzi Blackheart in a non-title match will open the show

* Finn Balor kicks off his second run as NXT Champion

* Killian Dain and Drake Maverick vs. Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish

* NXT Tag Team Champions Breezango vs. Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner with the titles on the line

* NXT North American Champion Damian Priest vs. Timothy Thatcher with the title on the line

* NXT General Manager William Regal will make two major announcements