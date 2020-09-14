SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, the scheduled site for WrestleMania 37, held their first event on Sunday with the Los Angeles Rams beating the Dallas Cowboys. Games at the stadium will be held with no fans until further notice.

In addition to WrestleMania 37 being held at SoFi Stadium, Friday Night SmackDown, NXT TakeOver and Monday Night Raw during WrestleMania week are scheduled to take place at the Staples Center, while WrestleMania Axxess and the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

WWE is apparently facing some scheduling conflicts that week. Musical group Grupo Firme announced in August that they will play the Staples Center that week. The Staples Center website is selling tickets for Grupo Firme shows on Friday, March 26, 2021 and Saturday, March 27th, which would conflict with Friday Night SmackDown and NXT TakeOver.

WWE has yet to announce any changes to their WrestleMania week schedule. Wrestling Inc. has reached out to WWE regarding the dates, and we will provide an update if we receive one.

WrestleMania 37 is scheduled take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on March 28, 2021.