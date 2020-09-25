Welcome to Wrestling Inc's WWE 205 Live recap! Tonight's action-packed show will take place right after Friday Night SmackDown at 10 PM EST on the WWE Network. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

Byron Saxton and Nigel McGuinness welcome us to another edition of 205 Live from inside the WWE Thunderdome. Mansoor makes his way to the ring for our opening contest. He'll be taking on Ashante "Thee" Adonis (fka Tehuti Miles), who is out second.

Mansoor versus Ashante "Thee" Adonis

Tie-up. Adonis whips Mansoor to the mat by the arm. He lets him up and they reset. Adonis calls for a knuckle-lock...neither man go for it so Mansoor applies a standing armbar. Adonis attempts to break free but Mansoor muscles Adonis to the mat and keeps pressure on the arm. Pace picks up...a series of misdirection from Mansoor ends in an inverted-DDT. Adonis shakes it off and picks Mansoor's leg to gain positioning...he sends Mansoor throat first into the ropes and Mansoor falls to ringside choking for air. Adonis takes advantage and stomps Mansoor down on the outside. Back inside the ring Adonis connects with a picture-perfect neckbreaker for a nearfall. Adonis puts his focus on the neck...he smashes Mansoor down with a flapjack. Mansoor responds with hard chops...Adonis counters with a sling-shot but Mansoor manages to land on the ropes and drop the knees on Adonis. Flurry of offense from Mansoor including an elbow and a spinebuster. Corner lariat from Mansoor, followed by a middle-rope bulldog. Cover...only two. Mansoor sets up for his elevated finisher...Adonis shifts his weight and locks in the bully choke...Mansoor escapes and eventually lands his Sands of Time finisher for the win.

Mansoor wins by pinfall

Commentary reminds us that Mansoor has yet to lose since his arrival on 205 Live, while Adonis still struggles to pick up some key victories.

Footage of Isaiah "Swerve " Scott pinning NXT crusierweight champion Santos Escobar from an episode of NXT. Swerve narrates the clips claiming that Escobar will not be holding the gold much longer. This leads into...

Our main event. Swerve enters first. His opponent...Ariya Daivari...is out second. Here we go.

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott versus Ariya Daivari

Tie-up. Tough and aggressive grapple by both men. They trade wristlocks. Daivari brings Swerve down for a quick cover but barely gets a one. Swerve responds by picking the ankle and hyperextending Daivari's arm...Daivari gets to the ropes forcing the break. Daivari back in control with a headlock. Swerve struggles to break free...he somehow ends up hovering above Daivari's arms and dropping all of his weight onto both. Swerve targeting the arm now with a standing kimura. Daivari lands the first strike with a big right hand, then a stiff strike. Swerve shows off his incredible ring athleticism by hitting a twisting headscissor. Swerve with an attitude adjustment, then immediately transitions into an armbar. Fight spills to the outside...they trade blows...Daivari rushes back inside and catches Swerve with a draping DDT through the ropes. Rude awakening from Daivari...Swerve kicks out on the pinfall attempt. Daivari in full control now. He tears at Swerve's mouth as he squeezes the neck with a chinlock. Swerve starts chaining together strikes...big elbow, right hand, and standing lariat. Irish-whip...Daivari holds onto the ropes but Swerve keeps the pressure on by dumping Daivari outside and hitting a pump kick from the apron. Swerve throws Daivari back inside, then connects with his dive-through flatliner for a nearfall. Swerve with an incredible feat of strength...he holds Daivari up and twists him over with a back suplex. Daivari answers with a uranagi. He climbs to the top...Persian Lion splash lands. Swerve kicks out. Daivari sets up for the hammerlock lariat...Swerve has it scouted...he goes for his pump-handle driver...Daivari blocks that...Swerve rolls through a sunset flip and hits the house call kick for the win.

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott wins by pinfall

Swerve celebrates in the ring as commentary shares clips of the matchup. McGuinness says that with that victory Swerve is one-step closer towards his goal of dethroning Santos Escobar of the NXT cruiserweight championship.

That's the show friends.