Next week's WWE RAW on the USA Network will feature RAW Women's Champion Asuka defending her title against Mickie James.

James impressed Asuka and was granted the title shot after defeating Lana in singles action last week. This week's RAW saw Asuka and Mickie defeat Lana and Natalya in tag team action.

Stay tuned for more on next week's show. Below is the updated line-up and a few graphics for next week's RAW from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits in a non-title match

* RAW Women's Champion Asuka defends against Mickie James