Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX episode featured a new mystery teaser vignette.

The quick video, which you can see below, featured a woman walking around in "red bottom" high heels, in a smoke-filled room while music played in the background. The woman's face was not shown, and all you could see was her feet and what appeared to be the bottom of a fur coat.

There's no word yet on who the teaser is for, but social media is full of speculation and rumors. Some of the more likely guesses are Vanessa Borne or Chelsea Green, who have been planned for main roster call-ups from WWE NXT for some time now, or Peyton Royce, who is reportedly planned for a big singles push after splitting from Billie Kay on this week's RAW. A few more wrestlers being speculated on include Tessa Blanchard, Eva Marie, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, or Melina, among others. One fan pointed to how Mandy Rose was always seen wearing the same kind of "red bottom" high heels, which are made by Christian Louboutin. Charlotte Flair or Carmella are also two of the names being tossed around on social media.

It remains to be seen if the promo is teasing the arrival of a returning Superstar or a new character, but we will keep you updated. Stay tuned for updates.

