- WWE aired a new teaser vignette for the mystery woman on SmackDown this week. The first promo aired two weeks ago and just had the woman walking around in high heels.

Last week it was revealed that she also had long blonde hair. This week's vignette, which you can see above, almost revealed the mystery woman's face, but her identity was still kept a secret. It's believed that these new vignettes are for Carmella's return to the blue brand, but that has not been confirmed by WWE.

- It looks like WWE is launching a new health & beauty brand with 2020 WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins. The company filed to trademark "Bella Glam" on September 14.

The following use description was filed with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

"IC 003. US 001 004 006 050 051 052. G & S: Aftershave, antiperspirants, essential oils for aromatherapy use, baby lotions, bar soaps, bath soap, bath oil, beauty creams, body lotion, body sprays, cologne, perfume, cosmetic preparations, cosmetics, cotton balls for cosmetic purposes, detergents for household use, eye make-up, face powder, hair care preparations, shampoos, hand lotions, hand soap, body soap, lip stick, lip gloss, lotions for face and body care, make-up for the face and body, mouthwash, nail polish, scented oils, toothpaste"

- WWE has announced the several Superstars for tomorrow's new episode of Talking Smack on the WWE Network, which was filmed tonight by hosts Xavier Woods and Kayla Braxton. Guests for this week include WWE Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy, Heavy Machinery and Lacey Evans.