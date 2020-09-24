WWE and Hyundai have announced a new "Drive for Better" content series.

The 10-episode series features WWE Superstars telling stories and participating in appearances across the country, which demonstrate the mutual dedication that WWE and Hyundai have to enrich people's lives.

The first episode debuted in July and featured The New Day, which you can see below. The latest episode premiered today and features WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his recent virtual visit at the Children's Hospital of Orange County in California. You can see that video above.

Below is the full press release sent to us today by WWE, featuring comments from Hyundai Motor America CMO Angela Zepeda and WWE's Executive Vice President and Global Head of Sales & Partnerships, John Brody.