The next WWE NXT Takeover event has been officially announced for Sunday, October 4.

WWE announced the date today, but did not confirm the location. It will likely take place from the NXT Arena on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL. The 31st Takeover special will air live on the WWE Network at 7pm ET that night.

Triple H tweeted to hype the next Takeover event and said the build for the show will begin tonight on the USA Network.

He wrote, "In what has already been an exciting week for @WWENXT and @NXTUK, #WWENXT is getting ready to TAKE OVER Sunday, October 4th.... The road to #NXTTakeOver starts TONIGHT on @USA_Network at 8pm. #WeAreNXT"

As noted before, there are also plans for another Takeover special to air on Sunday, December 6. This is two weeks after the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 22.

Stay tuned for more on the Takeover event in October. Below is WWE's full announcement, along with the tweet from Triple H:

