WWE has announced several matches for tonight's live RAW from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton has been announced in a rematch from WWE Payback, which Lee won. Orton is the current #1 contender to WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for a match at Clash of Champions on September 27.

WWE also announced Dominik Mysterio vs. Murphy for tonight's RAW. Rey Mysterio is advertised for Dominik's corner, but there is no mention of Seth Rollins being with Murphy.

Finally, WWE has announced that the Kevin Owens vs. Aleister Black feud will continue tonight with a RAW Underground fight between the two.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live RAW coverage at 8pm ET.