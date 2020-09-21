WWE and iQIYI Sports in China have announced a new partnership that will see RAW and SmackDown air live, and in Mandarin, to Mainland China each week, beginning Tuesday, September 22.

The deal will also see a video on-demand service launch in China, featuring monthly WWE pay-per-view events. WWE content on iQIYI will be available in dual Chinese and English commentaries, and now in HD.

"We are thrilled to begin an exciting new chapter for WWE in the region as we bring our unique blend of action-packed, family-friendly sports entertainment to iQIYI Sport's impressive portfolio of premium sports content," said WWE's Vice President & General Manager of Greater China, Jay Li.

Below is the full press release on the new deal issued today: