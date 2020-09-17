A Samoan Street Fight will take place as this week's WWE SmackDown on FOX main event.

WWE and Sports Illustrated officially announced the match this afternoon, featuring Jey Uso and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin and Sheamus.

This match will take place just over one week before the cousin vs. cousin match between Uso and Reigns at WWE Clash of Champions on September 27.

Below is WWE's full announcement on Friday's Samoan Street Fight: