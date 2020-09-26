There will be a special edition of WWE's The Bump ahead of "Clash of Champions: Gold Rush" tomorrow.

The guests announced for the show are WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Zelina Vega, Jimmy Uso, and Sami Zayne.

Drew McIntrye will be defending his title tomorrow against Randy Orton in an Ambulance Match. Zelina Vega will be on the Kickoff pre-show and Sami Zayne will be in a Triple Threat Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Intercontinental Title.

The Bump will be airing at 4 p.m. ET on WWE Network and WWE Digital platforms.

The 2020 WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view begins at 6 p.m. ET with the Kickoff. The event's location is Amway Center in Orlando, FL.