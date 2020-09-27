- Above is WWE The Bump's preview of today's Clash of Champions PPV. The show is scheduled to feature WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, and Zelina Vega. The show begins streaming later today at 4 pm ET.

- WWE announced the following indie content has been added to the Network: wXw Shotgun (2020 s2e3), ICW Fight Club 97, PROGRESS: Chapter 103, and EVOLVE 128.

- In the clip below, The Undertaker responds to some IGN comments. One fan brought up how a supernatural gravedigger gimmick was able to survive 30 years, when it would have likely flopped had someone else done it.

"It took a lot of dedication to keep that gimmick relevant," Taker responded. "I did that by basically living that character 24/7. Any time that I was in public, basically, what you saw is what you got."