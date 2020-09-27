WWE's "Clash of Champions: Gold Rush" pay-per-view will take place tonight from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL. Remember to join us for live coverage beginning at 6pm ET with the Kickoff pre-show.

Below is the current card for tonight:

Ambulance Match for the WWE Title

Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Nikki Cross vs. Bayley (c)

WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match

Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Lucha House Party vs. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura (c)

Triple Threat Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Intercontinental Title

AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy (c)

Hardy and Zayn's titles will be hanging above the ring.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Street Profits (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Kickoff Pre-show: RAW Women's Title Match

Zelina Vega vs. Asuka (c)