Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Clash of Champions Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.

- The 2020 WWE Clash of Champions Kickoff pre-show opens up from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as Charly Caruso welcomes us. She's joined by WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T, and Peter Rosenberg. Charly confirms that Nikki Cross vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley will not happen tonight, and The Riott Squad vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax has also been scrapped. She says Cross, Jax and Baszler are not medically cleared to compete. Bayley will address her match on tonight's pay-per-view, but the tag team match will be addressed during tomorrow's RAW. Charly also announces that the Triple Threat Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title will open tonight's pay-per-view. The panel looks at a video package for Jey Uso vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.