- WWE filed to trademark "Bella Glam" on September 14 for a possible personal care line. Bella Glam has been used before on Nikki and Brie's YouTube channel for self-care videos. Below is the full description of which category the term has been filed under:

- In the clip below, The Undertaker spoke with GAMINGbible on how he'd take down a character in the battle royal elimination video game, Fall Guys.

"It's hard to control, right? So, basically I'd just try to get their momentum going in some direction, and push them off of something," Undertaker said. "If you're wobbling, you can't control yourself. I'm just imagining that once you get that inertia moving in one direction it's going to be pretty hard for them to stop. So, find me a high cliff, get 'em moving, they're they go."