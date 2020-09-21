WWE filed to trademark the "Take Off To Takeover" name on September 16.

There's no word yet on what "Take Off To Takeover" has to do with, but it could be related to the next WWE NXT Takeover special on Sunday, October 4.

The following use descriptions were filed with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

