WWE has applied to trademark "Ashante Adonis" and "Desmond Troy" according to Steven Fernandes from PWInsider.com.

The filings were submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office on September 8.

Below is the following use description for "Ashante Adonis" and Desmond Troy:"

Ashante Adonis is the new name for WWE NXT wrestler Tehuti Miles. Adonis also has been a regular on WWE 205 Live for the past several months. He signed with WWE in December 2018.

