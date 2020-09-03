In the wake of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, many things abruptly changed within WWE earlier this year. This includes the company's demanding touring schedule that typically takes WWE superstars around the globe all year round.

It looks as though the changes to WWE's live event schedule may remain the same even after COVID-19 is a less prominent issue. There have been talks within WWE as of late to permanently cut back on the number of live shows produced, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio.

It was noted that this will most likely affect house shows more than the major network shows like RAW, SmackDown, or NXT.

WWE stars of the past and present have been vocal about how demanding the yearly WWE schedule is on them. WWE-turned-AEW star, Dustin Rhodes, had stated in an interview with Wrestling Inc. in late 2019 where he mentioned how WWE's schedule was negatively affecting his life before departing.

"The schedule is a lot different, so it takes some getting used to," Dustin said. "We were on the road so much up there that you don't have any time at home with your family, and here, with AEW, I love it man! The scheduling is great. I leave Tuesday to go to the production meeting, Wednesday is TV, I come home Thursday, and whatever else I want to do I'm free to do, which I did not have that freedom to do anything that I wanted to do outside of wrestling up there. They made it very, very difficult, and that's one of the reasons why I left."