As noted earlier this morning, WWE Hall of Famer "Road Warrior Animal" Joseph Laurinaitis has passed away at the age of 60. It was noted that more details will be confirmed later today when the family releases a statement.

WWE has issued a statement of their own on Animal's passing, remembering him as one of the most intense Superstars to step in the ring. You can see their full statement below, along with the tweet from Animal's official Twitter account.

Stay tuned for more on Animal's passing.

Road Warrior Animal passes away WWE is saddened to learn that Joe Laurinaitis, known to WWE fans as Road Warrior Animal, has passed away at the age of 60. One of the most intense Superstars to ever step into the squared circle, the 6-foot-2, 300-pound Animal spent the majority of his career alongside his tag team partner, Hawk. Together, they formed what was arguably the most successful, popular and feared tandem of all time — The Road Warriors. With their intimidating face paint, outfits covered in metal spikes and impressive array of power moves, the duo captured titles and destroyed opponents wherever they roamed. Their dominance made them so popular that the phrase "Road Warrior pop" has been used in locker rooms to describe particularly deafening reactions from the crowd ever since. The Road Warriors thrived in multiple stints with WWE, where they were known as The Legion of Doom. The team won the World Tag Team Titles on two occasions and were eventually enshrined in the WWE Hall of Fame. WWE extends its condolences to Laurinaitis' family, friends and fans.