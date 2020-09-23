- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring a look at the best Anoa'i Family showdowns. Sunday's WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view will feature Jey Uso challenging his cousin Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title.

- Speaking of Reigns, he will return to WWE's "After The Bell" podcast with host Corey Graves on Thursday. Reigns will discuss the WWE locker room, missing WrestleMania 36, and more. Below is WWE's announcement on this week's episode:

Universal Champion Roman Reigns returns to WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves "Wreck everyone and leave." This isn't just a catchphrase for Universal Champion Roman Reigns: It's his philosophy. Returning to WWE After the Bell nearly a year after his first appearance on the podcast, The Big Dog has much to discuss with Corey Graves this time around, and you won't want to miss a word of it. Days before defending his Universal Championship against his own flesh and blood – cousin Jey Uso – at WWE Clash of Champions this Sunday, Reigns opens up about what it means to be "The Guy" in WWE in 2020, provides his candid opinion on the WWE locker room and describes what it was like to miss WrestleMania 36. WWE After the Bell drops every Thursday. Subscribe and listen on Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

- The injured Jimmy Uso has been announced for the special Clash of Champions edition of WWE's The Bump, which will air on the WWE Network at 4pm ET this Sunday. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn will also appear. Kayla Braxton was off The Bump today, but she will be back for Sunday's special episode.