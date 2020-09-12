

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Mustafa Ali makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Samoa Joe check in on commentary. Akira Tozawa (with three ninjas) makes his entrance.

Mustafa Ali vs. Akira Tozawa



Ali locks in a headlock on Tozawa. Tozawa sends Ali to the ropes. Ali hits a shoulder block on Tozawa. Ali eventually ducks a clothesline attempt by Tozawa. Ali goes for a Back Suplex, Tozawa flips out of it. Ali hits a DDT on Tozawa. Ali clotheslines Tozawa. Ali kicks Tozawa in the face. Ali hits a Facebuster on Tozawa. Tozawa comes off the turnbuckles into a Dropkick from Ali. Ali pins Tozawa for a two count. Ali strikes each of the three ninjas as they jump up to the apron. Tozawa rolls Ali up for a two count. Ali ducks a spin-kick by Tozawa. Ali superkicks Tozawa. Ali hits a Modified Michinoku Driver on Tozawa. Ali pins Tozawa for the three count.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman cutting an in-ring promo.

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Jey Uso defeating Sheamus, King Corbin and Matt Riddle to become the #1 Contender for the Universal Championship.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring WWE Champion Drew McIntyre attacking Randy Orton during his match against Keith Lee.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring WWE Champion Drew McIntyre attacking Randy Orton backstage.

Humberto Carrillo and Riddick Moss make their entrances.

Humberto Carillo vs. Riddick Moss

They lock up. Moss backs Carrillo to the corner. Moss locks in a waist-lock, Carrillo counters with a wrist-lock. Moss takes Carrillo to the mat with a headlock takeover. Later in the match, Carrillo kicks Moss in the face. Carrillo strikes Moss several times on the mat. Carrillo ascends the turnbuckles. Moss rolls out to the apron. Carrillo jumps down to the apron as well. Moss strikes Carrillo and gets back in the ring. Moss attempts to Suplex Carrillo back into the ring. Carrillo escapes it. Carrillo attempts to roll Moss up, Moss holds on to the ropes to avoid the roll up. Moss spikes Carrillo's neck on the top rope. Moss hits a Neck-Breaker on Carrillo. Moss pins Carrillo for the win.

Winner: Riddick Moss

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley defeating Sasha Banks.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Dominik Mysterio defeating Murphy in a Street Fight.