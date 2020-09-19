The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Bianca Belair makes her entrance as Byron Saxton and Michael Cole check in on commentary. Billie Kay makes her entrance.

Bianca Belair vs. Billie Kay



They lock up. Belair locks in a headlock on Kay. Kay stomps on the foot of Belair. Kay locks in a headlock on Belair. Belair sends Kay to the ropes. Belair goes for a Scoop Slam, Kay gets out of it. Kay ducks a clothesline attempt by Belair. Belair eventually hits a Scoop Slam on Kay. Belair hits a Back-Handspring into a Moonsault on Kay. Belair pins Kay for a two count. Belair gets Kay to her feet. Kay slams Belair's head off the top turnbuckle. Kay grabs Belair's hair. Belair slams Kay's head off the top turnbuckle. Belair hits her K.O.D. finisher on Kay. Belair pins Kay for the win.

Winner: Bianca Belair

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Jey Uso & Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeating Sheamus & King Corbin.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Seth Rollins defeating Dominik Mysterio.

Humberto Carrillo and Mustafa Ali make their entrances.

Mustafa Ali vs. Humberto Carrillo

They lock up. Ali locks in a wrist-lock on Carrillo. Carrillo reverses it into a headlock on Ali. Ali sends Carrillo to the corner. Carrillo hits an arm-drag on Ali. Carrillo eventually hits a Sit-Out Powerbomb on Ali. Carrillo pins Ali for a two count. Carrillo goes for a Suplex, Ali gets out of it. Ali hits a Springboard Tornado DDT from off the second rope on Carrillo. Ali pins Carrillo for a two count. Ali stomps on Carrillo. Ali goes for a 450 Splash, Carrillo rolls out of the way as Ali rolls through. Carrillo hits a Standing Spanish Fly on Ali. Carrillo pins Ali for a two count. Ali wraps his legs around the neck of Carrillo. Carrillo taps out.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley cutting an in-ring promo.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Retribution attacking Keith Lee and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre during their match before brawling with The Hurt Business (MVP, Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander).