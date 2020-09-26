The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Bianca Belair makes her entrance as Byron Saxton and Tom Phillips check in on commentary. Liv Morgan (with Ruby Riot) makes her entrance. Riot heads back to the backstage area.

Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan



Belair sends Morgan to the mat after a lock up. Morgan locks in a headlock on Belair. Belair sends Morgan to the ropes. Belair hits a shoulder block on Morgan. Belair eventually locks in a modified headlock on Morgan. Morgan elbows the midsection of Belair. Belair slams Morgan to the mat. Belair goes for an elbow drop, Morgan gets out of the way. Morgan ducks a clothesline attempt by Belair. Morgan hits a pair of clotheslines on Belair. Morgan hits a modified face-buster on Belair. Morgan dropkicks Belair. Belair dodges a double stomp to the back before hitting her K.O.D. finisher on Morgan. Belair pins Morgan for the three count.

Winner: Bianca Belair

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring Jey Uso & Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeating King Corbin & Sheamus in a Samoan Street Fight.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeating Keith Lee via Disqualification after an interference from Randy Orton.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Randy Orton cutting a promo backstage.

Ricochet and Mustafa Ali make their entrances.

Ricochet vs. Mustafa Ali

Ali takes Ricochet to the mat with a double leg takedown. Ali pins Ricochet for a one count. Ali rolls Ricochet up for another one count. Ricochet eventually runs towards Ali in the corner, Ali gets out of the way. Ali ascends the turnbuckles. Ali goes for a cross-body, Ricochet rolls through. Ricochet hits a Standing Shooting Star Press on Ali. Ricochet pins Ali for a two count. Ali locks in a Koji Clutch on Ricochet. Ricochet gets his foot on the bottom rope to force a rope break. Ali gets Ricochet up on his shoulders. Ricochet attempts to reverse it into a Sunset Flip, Ali reverses that into a pin attempt for a two count. Ricochet goes for a Jack Knife cover and pins Ali for the win.

Winner: Ricochet

A recap from SmackDown is shown featuring SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley attacking Sasha Banks during her interview.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Randy Orton hitting an RKO on WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.