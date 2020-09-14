Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits in a non-title match

* RAW Women's Champion Asuka vs. Mickie James with the title on the line

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee in a non-title match

* Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage match

* Mandy Rose appears, Dolph Ziggler returns to RAW Underground, and more