Tonight's show comes from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

WWE has announced the following for tonight:

* Clash of Champions fallout

* An update on WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, and the WWE women's tag team division

* RAW Women's Champion Asuka defends her title against Zelina Vega in a Clash rematch

* Aleister Black vs. Kevin Owens

* Jerry Lawler hosts "King's Court" with Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio and the rest of the family

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Big Show, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, and Christian will open the show